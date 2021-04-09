Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat

Even with Bayern's top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined by injury, Fischer knows his side need a "perfect day" to take points in Munich, but sees cause for hope in the fact Bayern converted only two of their 31 chances against PSG.

Union punched above their weight by holding Bayern to a 1-1 draw last December in Berlin, where they have beaten both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Bayern have left-back Alphonso Davies suspended while Germany pair Leon Goretzka and Niklas Suele picked up knocks against PSG.

Having lost 1-0 at home to Bayern in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash, second-placed RB Leipzig are desperate for victory at Werder Bremen.

Spanish left-back Angelino, who racked up eight goals and 11 assists before injury struck in February, could return with defenders Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele both suspended.