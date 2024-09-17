ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Abdul Mumin scores potential Goal of the Season to inspire Rayo Vallecano comeback

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin struck home a potential La Liga Goal of the Season contender to inspire a comeback for Rayo Vallecano against Osasuna.

The center-back found the back of the net in the 49th minute to restore parity after the visitors took the lead in the first half.

Mumin received a line-breaking pass from teammate Gerard Gumbau on the left wing and, with a one-touch control into the penalty box, hit a powerful shot with his weaker left foot into the tip corner.

The 26-year-old rearguard’s strike hit the inner bar before finding its way past the goalkeeper.

Osasuna had taken the lead just 26 minutes into the game when Raul Garcia hit a 25-yard volley and defended well to maintain the lead despite the constant push from the home side.

After recess, Rayo Vallecano kept the pressure on and were finally rewarded when Mumin scored what many have described as the best goal in La Liga so far.

The home side went on to dominate and were rewarded with two more goals from Andre Ratiu and Unai Lopez to win 3-1 to the delight of their fans at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas stadium in Madrid.

Mumin received his debut call-up to join the Ghana national team on November 9, 2023, when former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton named him in his 25-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. Unfortunately, a late injury forced him to withdraw.

He has since made four appearances for the senior national team - all under current Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

Abdul Mumin with the Black Stars.
Abdul Mumin with the Black Stars. Pulse Ghana

The defender played 90 minutes in both of Ghana’s last two shambolic displays against Angola and Niger in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

