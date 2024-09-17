Video: Abdul Mumin scores potential Goal of the Season to inspire Rayo Vallecano comeback

Mumin received a line-breaking pass from teammate Gerard Gumbau on the left wing and, with a one-touch control into the penalty box, hit a powerful shot with his weaker left foot into the tip corner.

The 26-year-old rearguard’s strike hit the inner bar before finding its way past the goalkeeper.

Osasuna had taken the lead just 26 minutes into the game when Raul Garcia hit a 25-yard volley and defended well to maintain the lead despite the constant push from the home side.

After recess, Rayo Vallecano kept the pressure on and were finally rewarded when Mumin scored what many have described as the best goal in La Liga so far.

The home side went on to dominate and were rewarded with two more goals from Andre Ratiu and Unai Lopez to win 3-1 to the delight of their fans at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas stadium in Madrid.

Abdul Mumin’s Black Stars career

Mumin received his debut call-up to join the Ghana national team on November 9, 2023, when former Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton named him in his 25-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. Unfortunately, a late injury forced him to withdraw.

He has since made four appearances for the senior national team - all under current Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

