Video: Andre Ayew scores third successive goal as Al Sadd win 7-2 in Qatari topflight

Ayew put Xavi’s side 3-1 up on the 15th minute after Ali Assadalla and Baghdad Bounedjah had earlier netted on either side of Mohsen Al Yazidi’s equaliser.

Al Sadd continued to dominate in the second half and add four more goals to put their opponents to the sword at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Ayew’s strike against Al Shamal is his third goal of the season, having made a bright start to life in the Qatari topflight.

The Ghana international netted his debut goal for Al Sadd against Qatar SC and scored again during last week’s league game against Al Rayyan.

He has now scored in three successive matches for the Qatari giants, who currently sit at the top of the league table with 12 points.

“Big win today and another goal. Alhamdulillah. Great team spirit, we keep going,” Ayew tweeted after the game.