His goal masterstroke at training will boost Inter Milan’s confidence ahead of their crucial league game against Empoli on Sunday.

Inter Milan are in danger of missing UEFA Champions League football next season. The three times champions of Europe are 4th on the league log, which is the last spot for Champions League place and they are just a point above city rivals AC Milan who are on 65 points.

They can’t afford to slip against Empoli since it could hamper what they have worked for throughout the season.

One player who appears charged for the upcoming game is versatile Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah. The former Juventus ace smashed a half volley golazo past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the side's Wednesday training session.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Asamoah has bee named in James Kwesi Appiah’s provisional 29-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He has also been announced as the deputy captain of the Black Stars, with Andre Ayew taking over the captaincy of the team from veteran striker Asamoah Gyan.