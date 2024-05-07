Viral photo of Kudus and Pochettino sparks rumours of Chelsea move

Kudus was a rare shining light despite Hammers suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Ajax star played the full 90 minutes but was powerless to stop Chelsea's sharp attack from causing damage at the other end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues completely dominated the game, with goals from Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke being added to by a double from Nicolas Jackson.

While West Ham endured a miserable afternoon at Stamford Bridge, Kudus was a class above the rest and was a threat any time he had the ball.

The Ghana international put up a masterclass on the flanks and completed an incredible 13 take-ons (dribbles) against Chelsea.

This saw him become the first player to complete 13 take-ons in a single Premier League game this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the game, Pochettino was captured talking to Kudus and their interaction has sparked rumours of the West Ham forward joining the Blues.

Some Chelsea fans on social media also took advantage to call on the club’s hierarchy to sign Kudus.

See some of the tweets below: