WAFU U17: Nigeria beat Ghana’s Black Starlets to claim third-place and bragging rights

Having lost head coach Laryea Kingston, who resigned after their semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso, assistant manager Nana Agyemang took charge of the game against Nigeria.

The first half of the game was action-packed, with both teams heading into the break level on terms after a 2-2 stalemate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Eaglets struck first in the ninth minute when Imrana Muhammed directed his rebound into the net after Ghana’s goalkeeper failed to contain a cross.

The Black Starlets, however, seized control after falling behind and their pressure would ultimately pay off when Herve Garfa restored parity a few minutes later.

Ghana went ahead for the first time in the game in the 28th minute, with Garfa scoring his second goal of the day with a brilliant flick from a right-hand cross.

Nana Agyemang’s side, however, could not protect their lead and were pegged back with five minutes to the end of the first half when Abdulmuiz Adeleke rose highest to power his header into the net.

Despite both teams carving out some decent chances in the second half, it was Nigeria who had the last laugh after Adeleke snatched the winner deep into added time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lanky forward, who has earned comparisons with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, carried the ball from midfield and hit a shot that ricocheted off the bar, before collecting a pass on the edge of the box to silence the hosts.