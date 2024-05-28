We can beat Nigeria – Kurt Okraku motivates Black Starlets

Speaking to the playing body at their team hotel in Accra, Mr Okraku charged the players to lift their performance and secure third place.

“Let’s never depart from how we have been taught to play. Let us stay together,” he said as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“There are lots of talents in this team. Let no one deceive you that you are not talented. I am the leader of football in this country and I have trust in this team. And per the arrangements, the FA has put in place, when you finish playing at the Under-17 level, you will move to Under-18 to continue with your progressive development,” he added.

He then charged the team to be focused on the next opponent and go for the bronze medal of the competition.

“Let’s be focused on our next opponent, Nigeria. They are beatable. Just don’t panic when things are difficult. Just be relaxed and keep playing to your strengths and the best of your abilities: You will get there.”

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 16:00 GMT with assistant coach, Jacob Nartey expected to take charge of the game after Laryea Kingston resigned from his role.

Laryea Kingston stepped down as the head coach of Ghana's U-17 national team, the Black Starlets, following their failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kingston, a former Black Stars midfielder, took over the Black Starlets to revive the team's fortunes and lead them back to continental success. Despite a promising start in the group stage, where the team secured victories against Ivory Coast and Benin, the Black Starlets faltered when it mattered most.

The semifinal match against Burkina Faso highlighted the team's defensive frailties, with two critical errors leading to goals for the opposition.