The Ghana international’s amazing strike was enough as the Jack Army secured a narrow 1-0 win at home.

Ayew had earlier missed from the penalty spot in the 64th minute but picked himself up to score a goal of the season contender.

Andre Ayew scored the only goal as Swansea beat Brentford in the play-offs

The 30-year-old has now scored 18 goals in all competition this season, 16 of which have come in the Championship.

“Andre has missed a penalty, but brushed it off and raised his game even more, and it came off with the goal. To have such an impact and score the goal tells you everything about the mentality he has,” Swansea manager Steve Cooper said in his post-match conference.

“His mentality is of the highest order, to brush off the disappointing return from a penalty where you fancied him.”

Watch Andre Ayew’s stunning winner against Brentford below: