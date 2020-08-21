The Ghanaian was voted the club’s Player of the Season as well as the Players’ Player of the Season.

He also took home the club’s top scorer award in addition to being voted Away Player of the Season.

READ ALSO: English Championship is below the Standards of Andre Ayew- Swansea coach Steve Cooper

Ayew enjoyed an impressive season with Swansea in 2019-20, ending the campaign with 18 goals and seven assists.

The Ghanaian’s form propelled the Jack Army to the Championship play-off semi-finals, which they eventually lost 3-2 on aggregate to Brentford.

Swansea’s end of season awards was held virtually this year, as the original awards event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andre and his younger brother Jordan have both now ended the campaign as Player of the Year at their respective clubs.

Similar to Andre’s feat, Jordan also bagged three awards at Crystal Palace’s end of year awards gala last month.

The 28-year-old was voted Crystal Palace Player of the Season as well as Players’ Player of the Season.

He also won the club’s Goal of the Season award with his wonderful solo goal against West Ham United in December.