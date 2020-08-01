The 30-year-old played a key role as Swansea City made championship play-offs spot, after scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists (25 goals contributed in all competitions).

Despite, the Ghanaian registering the only goal as Swansea City edged Brentford 1-0 in their first leg Championship-playoffs semis, they threw it away after losing 3-1 in the reverse fixtures to dash their Premier League hopes.

Andre Ayew’s future with Swansea City now hangs in the balance following the Swans failure to secure a return to the Premier League.

Steve Coopers who doesn’t stop praising Andre Ayew for his immense contribution to Swansea City believes Andre Ayew’s abilities are above the English Championship.

"I think that's a conversation me and Andre need to have," Cooper told the media. "I would like nothing more than for Andre to be playing with us again next season," he added.

"We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It's been brilliant to work with him.

"But I understand Andre is a better player than the Championship. That's a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that.

"We need to have a good conversation over the next couple of days. We trust each other 100 per cent and in the end we will come to a resolution that's right for everybody".