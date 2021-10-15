RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

WATCH: Drake requests to meet Alphonso Davies as Ghana-born Bayern star scores incredible goal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Famous Canadian rapper and singer Drake requested to meet Alphonso Davies after the Bayern Munich star scored an incredible solo goal against Panama.

The 20-year-old was in imperious form when Canada faced Panama in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Having fallen behind to an early goal from Rolando Blackburn, the Canadians rallied back to win by four goals to one.

Davies scored his country’s second goal to put them 2-1 ahead and his solo strike was as spectacular as the word itself sounds.

Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David added two more goals in the final 20 minutes to seal an impressive 4-1 victory for the hosts.

In the aftermath of the game, Drake texted Davies to set up a meeting after being impressed with the left-back’s goal.

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager has developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as they sealed a historic treble in 2020.

Inside Budumburam Camp: Where Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies started his football career

