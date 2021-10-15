WATCH: Drake requests to meet Alphonso Davies as Ghana-born Bayern star scores incredible goal

Having fallen behind to an early goal from Rolando Blackburn, the Canadians rallied back to win by four goals to one.

Davies scored his country’s second goal to put them 2-1 ahead and his solo strike was as spectacular as the word itself sounds.

Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David added two more goals in the final 20 minutes to seal an impressive 4-1 victory for the hosts.

In the aftermath of the game, Drake texted Davies to set up a meeting after being impressed with the left-back’s goal.

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.