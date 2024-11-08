Funny video of Inaki Williams teaching Spanish presenter how to speak Twi (WATCH)

Inaki was presenting a Ghana jersey to the host, and then he was quizzed about the Ghanaian language.

The Atletic Bilbao forward, who is an Akan, decided to teach the presenter how to say and respond to “how are you” in Twi.

He first asked the presenter to say “how are you,” in Twi which he got right and then he asked him that in Twi, which the presenter answered perfectly well in Twi.

The now-viral video has seen many people commending the Black Stars player for being a good ambassador of the local language.

Inaki's performance this season

Inaki has had a great start to the season, contributing to nine goals so far, for his club.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists for the Basque club.

Last night, he scored the opener in Bilbao’s 2-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

He found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to pull parity for the Spanish La Liga side before Nico Serrano scored the winner a minute later.

Erick Marcus had given the Bulgarian team the lead just 20 minutes into the first half.