The two Ghana Premier League giants served an end-to-enter encounter, although neither side could find the back of the net.

Kotoko started as the brighter side and won a penalty just under two minutes into the game. The Kumasi-based side, however, fluffed their lines, with Kwame Opoku missing from the spot.

Hearts then seized the initiative and began to create some chance at the other end. First, Obeng Junior went close when he robbed Ganiu Ismail off the ball but saw his effort thwarted by Razak Abalora.

Victor Aidoo and Patrick Razak also had some chances to but ultimately missed due to a lack of composure.

Hearts were handed a golden opportunity to win the game when they won a penalty late in the game, but Isaac Mensah’s tame effort was saved by Abalora.

The goalless draw sees Hearts remain in fifth position with 24 points, while Kotoko currently occupies sixth with the same number of points, although the Porcupine Warriors have two games in hand.

Watch the highlights of the game below: