Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

The France international provided two assists in the game as he set up the goals scored by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

Just a few hours after the game, Pogba was spotted performing alongside Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy at a concert at Heaton Park.

The singer had earlier gone to Old Trafford to watch Pogba in action against Newcastle United and the footballer reciprocated the love.

While performing, Burna Boy surprisingly brought out Pogba on stage, with the pair going on to dance together.

Pogba and Burna Boy are known to have a great relationship and have been seen holidaying together on several occasions.

In July, the World Cup winner was one of the big names that graced Burna Boy’s birthday celebration in Miami.