VIDEO: Like Messi and Yamal, West Ham fan asks Kudus to bless his son

Ahead of the Hammers’ friendly against Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kudus fraternised with some of the fans who came to watch the team train.

A Ghanaian West Ham supporter was among the fans and in a video that has gone viral, the fan is seen giving his son to Kudus and asking the player to bless him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video reminded netizens of the famous photo of Lionel Messi bathing Lamine Yamal while the latter was just a toddler.

Meanwhile, Kudus was on the score sheet as West Ham fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves in their friendly clash on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored from a brilliant solo effort after taking on his marker before his right-footed shot beat the goalkeeper at his near post.

The goal saw the Hammers draw level after earlier falling behind to a Matheus Cunha strike. The second half, however, belonged to Wolves, with a double from Rodrigo Gomes sealing a 3-1 win for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus, who scored 14 goals and provided six assists for West Ham last season, was recently crowned the Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.