Yarmolenko guides Ukraine to nervy win over North Macedonia

The West Ham forward grabbed the opener on 29 minutes in Bucharest and then teed up Yaremchuk with a brilliant first-time pass to double the lead five minutes later.

Ezgjan Alioski pulled a goal back for North Macedonia just before the hour as he converted the rebound from his missed penalty, while Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi also saw a late spot-kick saved.

Andriy Shevchenko's side are now level on three points with Austria and the Netherlands in Group C after Ukraine ended a six-match losing run in the competition.

Major tournament newcomers North Macedonia have lost their first two games and will be eliminated if the Dutch avoid defeat to Austria in Amsterdam, where victory for either side will secure a spot in the knockout phase.

Ukraine's 3-2 loss to the Netherlands last weekend saw them match the longest losing run in tournament history, a record shared with Yugoslavia, but they reignited their last-16 bid with a deserved victory over the Macedonians.

Yarmolenko edged closer to Shevchenko's all-time leading mark of 48 Ukraine goals, striking for the third game in a row as he slotted in from point-blank range after Oleksandr Karavaev's clever flick at a corner.

Yaremchuk had been guilty of wasting an excellent early chance when clean through on goal, but the Gent striker made no mistake when Yarmolenko's brilliant pass put him in the clear, squeezing the ball between Stole Dimitrievski and his near post.

The North Macedonia goalkeeper reacted superbly to hold a deflected drive from Karavaev, moments after veteran captain Goran Pandev had an effort disallowed for offside at the other end.

Dimitrievski clawed away Malinovskyi's free-kick early in the second half, keeping the Macedonians in the game after Georgiy Bushchan turned behind well from Arijan Ajemi.

North Macedonia, who shocked Germany in World Cup qualifying in March, got back into the game seconds after Bushchan's magnificent save tipped a curling effort from Aleksandar Trajkovski onto the crossbar.

Karavaev fouled Pandev as the two chased the rebound, and although Bushchan palmed away Alioski's spot-kick, the Leeds player slammed in the follow-up to give the Macedonians renewed optimism.

Bushchan parried another long-range drive from Trajkovski as Ukraine held on to win despite wasting two great chances in the closing stages.