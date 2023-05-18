I established soccer academy to support the less-privileged – Yaw Dabo

"I have the Dabo Soccer Academy, because we have to support others. That's my dream because, when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help,” he told Marca.

"Me, too. I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to give back to my society to support others. I go to orphanages and I go to the villages to bring talented players to everybody to see that in Ghana we have very talented players.

"A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy.”

The comic actor has been touring various European countries to build a network between his academy and clubs on the continent.

He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.

He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.