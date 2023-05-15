Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has revealed that he’s been receiving congratulatory calls from people all over the world following his viral interview on Marca TV.

People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo
People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

The comic actor, who owns an academy in Ghana, has been touring various European countries to build his network in football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He made stops at Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.

He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.

Dabo disclosed that since his viral video, he has been receiving calls from people in the United States, Europe and all across the world.

"I'm a movie actor from Ghana. I stay in Ashanti region in Kumasi. I do a lot of movies. When you go to YouTube, when you go to any social media page, TikTok, I have videos everywhere,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The viral video is marvellous. I'm very, very, very happy because I don't expect this to go very far.

“Everybody is calling me, from US, from everywhere in Europe, from my country, Ghana. Everybody is clapping for me. I've done well,” he said.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

    People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

  • Jones Attuquayefio’s family wants Hearts of Oak to name edifice after legendary coach

    Jones Attuquayefio’s family wants Hearts of Oak to name edifice after legendary coach

  • Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville

    Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaw Dabo

Video: Yaw Dabo goes viral on Spanish tabloid Marca with analysis of Real Madrid

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal suffers title blow after damaging defeat to Manchester City

I’m not bothered about losing my starting position to Jorginho – Partey

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid

Alleged curse by my former manager on Man City is nonsense – Yaya Toure

Seydou Zerbo

Coach Zerbo was sacked because Kotoko fans planned to attack him – Nana Yaw Amponsah