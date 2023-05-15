People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo

He made stops at Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.

He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.

Dabo disclosed that since his viral video, he has been receiving calls from people in the United States, Europe and all across the world.

"I'm a movie actor from Ghana. I stay in Ashanti region in Kumasi. I do a lot of movies. When you go to YouTube, when you go to any social media page, TikTok, I have videos everywhere,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The viral video is marvellous. I'm very, very, very happy because I don't expect this to go very far.