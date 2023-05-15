The comic actor, who owns an academy in Ghana, has been touring various European countries to build his network in football.
People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo
Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has revealed that he’s been receiving congratulatory calls from people all over the world following his viral interview on Marca TV.
Recommended articles
He made stops at Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.
Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.
The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.
He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.
Dabo disclosed that since his viral video, he has been receiving calls from people in the United States, Europe and all across the world.
"I'm a movie actor from Ghana. I stay in Ashanti region in Kumasi. I do a lot of movies. When you go to YouTube, when you go to any social media page, TikTok, I have videos everywhere,” he said.
"The viral video is marvellous. I'm very, very, very happy because I don't expect this to go very far.
“Everybody is calling me, from US, from everywhere in Europe, from my country, Ghana. Everybody is clapping for me. I've done well,” he said.
More from category
-
People are calling me from US, Europe after Marca interview – Yaw Dabo
-
Jones Attuquayefio’s family wants Hearts of Oak to name edifice after legendary coach
-
Partey lost form in the most important part of the season – Gary Neville