The team has as well been directed to play all its home games behind closed doors until the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association sits on the case.

Hearts of Oak played against Accra Great Olympics yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League and lost the game to its city rivals, the team was beaten by 2 goals to nil.

In a press statement from the GFA, happenings during the match at the stadium show that Hearts of Oak has violated GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols, hence, a ban on the team to play behind closed doors.

"That until the case is fully determined, Accra Hearts of Oak SC shall play their Home matches behind Closed Doors at the Accra Sports Stadium," the press release stated. See more details in the Press Statement below.