Inaki Williams and Patricia Morales tie the knot today in Bilbao

Almost the entire Athletic Bilbao team will be in attendance, with only Simón and Vivian absent due to their commitments with the Spain national team.

The wedding banquet will be hosted at the breathtaking Palacio San Miguel, renowned for its over 9,000 square meters of lush gardens and an old mansion nestled in a forest, managed by Ercilla de Bilbao, Autograph Collection Hotel.

The palace offers bespoke weddings with customizable options for decoration, menu, and after-party, ensuring a unique and exclusive experience.

Guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail, a sumptuous table menu, drinks, and exquisite Basque cuisine, making it an unforgettable celebration.