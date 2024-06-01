Inaki Williams and Patricia Morales tie the knot today in Bilbao

The ceremony is set to commence at 4 PM, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe, a favorite venue among footballers.
Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams and his girlfriend, Patricia Morales, are getting married today at the picturesque venue Basilica of Begoña in Bilbao.
Almost the entire Athletic Bilbao team will be in attendance, with only Simón and Vivian absent due to their commitments with the Spain national team.
The wedding banquet will be hosted at the breathtaking Palacio San Miguel, renowned for its over 9,000 square meters of lush gardens and an old mansion nestled in a forest, managed by Ercilla de Bilbao, Autograph Collection Hotel.
The palace offers bespoke weddings with customizable options for decoration, menu, and after-party, ensuring a unique and exclusive experience.
Guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail, a sumptuous table menu, drinks, and exquisite Basque cuisine, making it an unforgettable celebration.
Social media has been buzzing with congratulations and well-wishes from fans, fellow footballers, and celebrities. Many have shared their excitement and happiness for the couple embarking on this journey.