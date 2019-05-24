The school from the Upper East region defeated Kaladam E.P on penalties in the final, which was played at the Lawra Secondary School Park.

Having drawn 1-1 on penalties, both teams headed for a penalty shootout to determine who wins Zone 1.

Kaladam E.P managed to convert just a single spot-kick, while Tanga Primary scored twice to win the encounter.

The champions made it to the final after winning a group containing Anateem primary, Basua primary and Songo primary.

They then defeated Iddrisiia primary in the next round, before again winning against Karni D/A in the semi-final.

Kaladam E.P also topped a group containing Savelugu primary and Nyohini Presby and defeated Walewale L/A in the semis.

The result means Tanga primary have now dethroned Kaladam E.P as champions of the northern sector, after the latter won the competition last year.

In all, 16 teams were drawn from the Upper West, Upper East, North East and Savannah and Northern regions to compete in Zone 1.

Meanwhile, five teams have qualified from the zone to play the national finals, which will be hosted in Kumasi on July 3 to July 6 2019 .

These include champions Tanga primary, runners-up Kaladan E.P as well as Walewale D/A primary, Karni D/A primary and Iddrisiia primary.

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.