On Wednesday, the zone kicked off with a mandatory soccer clinic, supervised by GFA Technical Director, Oti Akenten and former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful.

However, the main business started on Thursday with the various teams competing for the right to represent Zone 3 in the national finals.

In the Western region group, Alavanyo D/A Primary defeated Myohang Barracks 2-0 in the opening game, while defending champions Myohang Forces also beat SIPL/PSG Basic School by the same score line.

The derby between Myohang Barracks and Myohang Forces ended in a 3-0 win for the latter, with Alavanyo D/A and SIPL/PSG Basic School also drawing in the second game.

The Central region group also saw Excellence Preparatory lose 2-3 to Dankwakrom D/A Primary, while Talent Bridge Academy recorded a 5-0 win over Precious Gift Int. School.

In the Western North group, Suliano Anglican Presby lost 1-2 to Asanka Model Primary, A&D Memorial defeated Freeman Methodist 2-0, while Nyenesi Catholic Primary also won 1-0 against Ajumako BA Presby Basic School.

The matches will continue on Friday, with the top teams from each group qualifying for the national finals to be held in Kumasi from July 2 to July 6, 2019.

Blow are the full results after Day 2 in Zone 3:

Western Region (Group A)

Alavanyo D/A Primary 2-0 Myohang Barracks

Myohang Forces 2-0 SIPL/PSG Basic School

Myohang Barracks 0-3 Myohang Forces

Alavanyo D/A Primary 3-3 SIPL/PSG Basic School

SIPL/PSG Basic School 0-2 Myohang Barracks

Central Region (Group B)

Excellence Preparatory 2-3 Dankwakrom D/A Primary

Precious Gift Int. School 0-5 Talent Bridge Academy

Excellence Preparatory 2-3 Precious Gift Int. School

Dankwakrom D/A 0-2 Talent Bridge Academy

Western North Region (Group C)

Suliano Anglican Presby 1-2 Asanka Model Primary

Freeman Methodist 0-2 A&D Memorial

Nyenesi Catholic Primary 1-0 Ajumako BA Presby Basic

St. Philip Preparatory 0-0 Juaboso D/A Primary (St. Philip wins 5-4 on penalties)

Asanka Model Primary 1-2 St. Philip Preparatory

A&D Memorial 3-0 Ajumako BA Presby Basic