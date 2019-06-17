The past week saw Zone 4come to a close, with four schools joining the other qualified teams for the national finals to be held in Kumasi.

In all, 16 teams from all the 16 regions in Ghana will compete from July 3 to July 6 for the right to emerge national champions.

The competition will be hosted at the Paa Joe Park, inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST).

Below are all the teams that have qualified for the national finals:

ZONE 1

1. Tanga primary (Upper East region)

2. Kaladam E.P (Northern region)

3. Walewale D/A primary (North East region)

4. Karni D/A primary (Upper West region)

5. Iddrisiia primary (Savannah region)

ZONE 2

6. St. Joseph Int. School (Ahafo region)

7. Boda R/C Primary (Bono region)

8. Amoawi Methodist (Ashanti region)

9. Babatokuma L/A Primary (Bono East region)

Zone 3

10. Myohang Forces (Western region region)

11. Talent Bridge Academy (Central region)

12. Juaboso D/A Primary (Western North)

ZONE 4

13. Nkawkaw Methodist Primary (Eastern region)

14. Akweiman D/A Primary (Greater Accra region)

15. Krasec L/A Primary (Oti region)

16. Wusuta L/A Primary (Volta region)