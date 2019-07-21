The event, recently launched in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi will see three teams, Accra Giants, Zongo Lions (all based in the capital) and the Western Regional representatives, Western Tigers in a round-robin battle to select a winner to face the Ashanti Regional launch winners, Ashanti Warriors in the grand finale slated for September 27th in Accra.

Skate is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again create an environment that gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

Albert Frimpong, Chief Executive of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) Ghana expressed his gratitude to the two main sponsors, MTN and Binatone for the support given the fastly rising sport.

"We are extremely grateful to our headline sponsors, MTN Ghana and Binatone who has always been there for us and also not forgetting the wonderful support from Ghanaians for their role in the growth of this young sport birth in Ghana which has now been accepted at the international level," Mr. Frimpong said.

The Ghana Skate Soccer chief further revealed plans by the IFSS to reward skate soccer fans for their loyalty with exciting promotions to attract more fans to the stadium on match days.

"We intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test people's knowledge of the game and with the support of our cherished sponsors, people with the highest scores of correct answers will win great products like double decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more," he stated.

"I'm therefore inviting all Ghanaians to throng to the stadium in their numbers demonstrate their love to the physically challenged whilst brightening their lives," he added.