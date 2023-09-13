Navigating the legal framework of online poker in South Africa: Essential things players must know

Even now, it is important to know that the country still does not have clearly regulated policies on online poker, yet the game thrives. According to history, online poker sites in South Africa and other online casino platforms were unavailable during the initial establishment of gambling laws. It wasn’t until the 1970s that licensing came into play for certain games to be legalized, and poker was referenced too.

The emergence of online poker surprised the authorities in SA, and it took a while for people to get acquainted with the game. This pause in traction was mostly due to regulatory complications, and this article will examine those complications and the essential things players must know.

How Online Poker in South Africa Achieved Legalization

As of 1965, the Unlawful Gambling Activities Act made all forms of gambling illegal, and by violating this law in any way, heavy penalties were enacted. This made everyone who wanted to engage in gambling activities cautious until the 1970s, when licensing started.

The dawn of licensing helped push many out of hiding, but for fear of the government, the industry was still operating within limitations. The whole setup advanced in 2004, which was when the main legislative laws on gambling in South Africa came into force. The National Gambling Act of 2004 emphasized the need for a proper foundation for the gambling industry and reinforced the law that online gambling was illegal.

However, the physical casinos were allowed to thrive, raising concerns about why online gambling was not legalized yet. Enthusiastic individuals continued to push for legalization while the growth of the technology continued underground, and soon, an amendment act was released.

The National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 was designed to legalize online casino games, including online poker, but every platform must be fully licensed by the government. The law has its good sides, but it was soon fiercely opposed by organizations concerned with money laundering and conventional casinos. Their fear was that by permitting online poker, their revenue would decrease.

The law was abandoned after extensive court battles, and although the internet poker market continued to expand, growth was really slow. Later in 2010, a court in South Africa issued a clear ruling regarding online gambling. In the ruling, the North Gauteng High Court claimed that all forms of internet gambling were prohibited, regardless of where the websites were headquartered.

This was in contrast to the previous regulations, which mostly targeted the operators of gaming websites, and due to this new regulation, even those who play poker online risk legal wars. Some of the fines enacted for failed laws included maximum years in prison or heavy fines up to millions.

Today in South Africa’s Online Gambling Legal Framework

The National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 has recently been discussed as a potential change that would allow for interactive gaming, including online poker. However, a firm decision has not yet been made in this regard.

To most people, though, the court didn’t make it clear in 2010 exactly what forms of online gambling were prohibited in South Africa. So, using that as a window, numerous online poker rooms currently accept South African players. Notably, the nature of online poker and other forms of gambling is quite different. Hence, their regulations are often kept separate in most nations. This creates a very thin yet effective line for many operators and poker players to satisfy their desires.

The Future of Online Poker in South Africa

All across the world, especially in Africa, online poker is expanding quickly. The substantial economic benefits of legalizing it are becoming increasingly difficult for nations to ignore, and it appears that the South African government may soon need to give this some thought.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, a South African lawmaker, urged the administration to revive the 2008 National Gambling Amendment earlier this year. He also introduced the Remote Gambling Act, which Parliament is now debating. If this act is approved, the legislation could significantly change the South African online poker market. It could get simpler for players to play and become a huge source of revenue for the government.

Conclusion

South Africa’s online gambling zone has not been favorable for many players there, with the enactment of rules that forbid the activity. Online poker fans are not left out, as they are torn between breaking the law and enjoying their favorite game.

Although there are complaints in the community that online poker is not listed among the illegal games, the government still doesn’t offer online poker licenses. The offshore sites are a rescue point for now, with more players signing up with them regardless of existing threats. Notably, it is believed that online poker players in SA will continue playing those offshore sites until a change in legislation.

