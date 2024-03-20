Bukom Banku sees his son Abu Kamoko winning gold for Ghana at African Games

This means the young boxer has now matched the record of his father, Bukom Banku, who won a bronze medal at the 1999 African Games in South Africa.

Ahead of Abu’s semi-final bout on Thursday, his father has expressed confidence that he can go all the way to win a gold medal for Ghana.

"If in 1999 I won bronze, then my son Abu Kamoko can do more than that and win gold for Ghana,” Bukom Banku told GhOne TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Bronze is a local medal, but at my time, we had good boxers, and it was my first time going to South Africa so that put some fear in me,"

"This time, I don't fear anyone, and I have told Abu Kamoko not to fear anyone in boxing because boxing is his father's work. I pray Abu Kamoko wins gold for Ghanaians for the longevity of Kamokos.”

Meanwhile, Ghana remains sixth on the medal table despite Rose Yeboah’s gold medal in the high jump event on Tuesday.

