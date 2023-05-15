Isreal Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend reportedly sues him, demands half of his wealth

This was revealed by fellow UFC fighter Sean O'Malley on his podcast, with his quotes published by MMA News.

"I'd seen Izzy tweet something and I was confused because I didn't really know, but Izzy's ex-girlfriend, they're not married, right, wants half of his shit," O'Malley is quoted as saying.

"I don’t know how their relationship was because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous...

“I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him."

Adesanya recently won the UFC middleweight champion after defeating rival Alex Pereira via a knockout.

This comes after footballer Achraf Hakimi made the headlines over his protracted divorce case with his estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

The couple tied the knot some years ago and are blessed with two children, although Hiba is 12 years older than her husband.

However, they decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after Hakimi was accused of raping another woman in February.

Last month, reports emerged from France claiming the divorce case of the pair had taken another twist over the sharing of assets.

French magazine First Mag reported that Hiba wanted half of Hakimi's assets and fortune, but was left surprised when she found out that he had placed everything in his mother’s name.