Novak Djokovic hit with US Open ban

David Ben

Again, the Serbian international will not be allowed to compete at Flushing Meadows amid his Covid vaccination uncertainty.

Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering the United States
Novak Djokovic has been barred from entering the United States due to uncertainty surrounding his vaccination status.

The 35-year-old Serb failed to defend his Australian Open title in earlier in January after he was deported from the country amid his vaccination controversy.

Since October last year, the United States has banned non-vaccinated visitors.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner confirmed his absence via his official Twitter account.

He wrote: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you [fans] for your messages of love and support.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.

"See you soon tennis world!"

The organizers of the US Open at Flushing Meadows have also released an official statement confirmed on Thursday, confirming the ban.

A statement via their official Twitter page read: "Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open prior to the draw taking place this morning.

"The official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made.

"As the Qualifying Tournament has commence , his withdrawal resulted in a Lucky Loser being included in the draw."

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift this year's Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift this year's Wimbledon title Pulse Nigeria

Djokovic who won his 21st major title with victory at Wimbledon in July, is now one win from equalling Rafael Nadal's all-time men's record.

However, the Serbian international will miss out on another chance at Flushing Meadows.

David Ben

