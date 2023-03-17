Watch video: Christian Atsu goes home today

Christian Atsu after the funeral will be taken to his hometown Dogobome for burial.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.