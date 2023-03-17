ADVERTISEMENT
Watch video: Christian Atsu goes home today

Emmanuel Tornyi

The funeral service of the late former Ghanaian international Christian Atsu is underway.

Christian Atsu to be buried in his hometown
The final funeral is being held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

Christian Atsu after the funeral will be taken to his hometown Dogobome for burial.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif assured of the government's commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.

