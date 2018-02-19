news

The number of people connected to internet globally is estimated at around 4 billion but in these African countries, less than 10 percent of their populations have access to it.

In the 2018 reports by the We Are Social and Hootsuite , Africa has the fastest internet penetration growth rates in 2017 with a 20 percent increase on a year-on-year basis. However, nine African countries can also be seen on the list of 10 countries with worst internet penetration in the world. These countries are predominately from the central and southern parts of the continent.

Here are the countries with a very proportion of their population connected to the internet.

1. Madagascar

Madagascar ranks 204th country in the world with 1.9 million (7%) of its population connected to the internet.

2. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau ranks 205th in the world with only 120,000 (6%) of its population having access to the affordable internet.

3. Democratic Republic of Congo

The size of the population of DR Congo is the main reason for it being on this list. There are currently 5.1 million people in the country with access to the internet and this represents only 6% of its population.

DR Congo is ranked 206th in the world.

4. Burundi

Burundi has only 617,116 (6%) of its population with access to the internet. This puts the country as 207th in the world.

5. The Central African Republic

Central Africa Republic has only 5% of its 4.9 million population with access to the internet. This figure makes the country to rank 208th in the world.

6. Chad

The desert nation of Chad has only 5% (756,329) of its population with access to the internet. As result, the country ranked 209th in the world.

7. Western Sahara

Western Sahara is a region within the territorial boundary of Morocco. Only 5% (28,000) of the 560,000 population living in this region have access to the internet. As a result, the region ranks 210th in the globe.

8. Niger Republic

Access to internet in the Niger Republic doubled within the year, but the population of people with the internet is 964,440 (5%). This puts the country as 211th in the world.

9. Eritrea

The worst country in the world and Africa is Eritrea with just only 1% (71,000) of its 7.1 million people connected to the internet.