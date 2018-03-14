Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Ghana unlikely to repay $1.3 billion cocoa loan


Ghana World’s second largest producer of cocoa unlikely to repay $1.3 billion cocoa loan

  • Published:

Chief executive officer of the Cocoa body Joseph Boahen Aidoo states that Ghana will probably not meet its target of 850,000 metric tons due to dry weather and plant disease.

play

According to the head of Ghana Cocoa Board, the authority is unlikely to easily repay loans of $1.3 billion as the quantity of this season's production fell lower than expected.

The West African country signed for the loans with lenders such as Credit Agricole SA and Natixis SA prior to the start of the annual harvest in October to pay farmers for their beans.

Chief executive officer of the Cocoa body Joseph Boahen Aidoo states that Ghana will probably not meet its target of 850,000 metric tons due to dry weather and plant disease.

He further explained that although recent rains may improve yields in the smaller harvest that runs from June to September, they may not be sufficient.

“We are only praying that we’ll be able to meet our collateralized facility because the crop wasn’t as good as anticipated,” Aidoo said. “We just started paying the first installment” in February, he said.

While Ghana may not achieve its forecast for the season, it’s already selling cocoa at a loss after it chose not to lower prices for farmers even as global prices slumped by a third from July 2016 through the end of last year. The regulator is losing the equivalent of about $600 for every ton sold this season, it said in February.

The board is in talks with the government on ways to pay for operational expenses and liabilities as the cost of debt on local markets is too expensive, said Aidoo. Over the past year, it sold bills and notes at rates of as much as 22 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are still discussing with government and we’ll find some solutions,” Aidoo said.

For the next harvest, the cocoa board will target a harvest of 900,000 tons and again seek to raise $1.3 billion in syndicated loans, Aidoo said.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Horrified United passenger finds 10-month-old puppy dead...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dangote erects N1.2b business school inside Bayero University
Finance How Aliko Dangote sold 3.23% stake in his cement business for $350 million
The Google logo is seen at the
Finance Google is banning all bitcoin, ICO, and cryptocurrency ads from June
Truck yeah.
Finance We drove a $63,000 Ford Raptor pickup truck for a week and were blown away — here are the features that impressed us the most (F)
US Steel stock trump tariffs
Finance Here's why US Steel slumped despite raising its earnings guidance (X)