Initially pegged as one of Ghana’s brightest rising entrepreneurs, Nana Kwame has solidified his reputation as an industry boss winning all the accolades.

In only a few short years, Nana Kwame has achieved an impressive level of success in Accra's real estate industry with properties in prime areas

With a vision to transform Africa and a proven track record of success, the real estate mogul stood out among the brightest rising entrepreneurs in Africa as the man with the best projects on the continent.

This award was conferred on him at the 11th edition of the prestigious Porcelanosa in Madrid.

The award scheme is one that seeks to celebrate Innovation, Architecture and talent by Porcelanoso Grupo happened at the Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain, hosted over 330 professionals, clients and celebrities.

With an eye for seizing the right opportunity at the right time, Nana Kwame understands that success in real estate development primarily depends on location and people.

His luxury facility located at one of Accra's prime zones; No. 1 Oxford Street project in Osu, Accra won him and Wonda World the award for Best African Project with a Porcelanosa product.

As one of the many ground breaking projects by Wonda World, No. 1 Oxford street is said to be one of the most complicated structures in the country at the moment. It was designed and engineered by professionals from Portugal. The development upon completion will be a 5 Star serviced apartment complex, the first of its kind in Ghana. With partnerships with the international bodies such as the IFC, Ascott amongst others, the company is well on its way of building the new Africa.

Kwame heads Wonda World in creating bespoke development projects in Accra’s most desirable neighborhoods, aimed at meeting the exact needs of the target market. He has also led both Ghana and West Africa as a pioneer in town planning and urban development.

In addition to Nana Kwame’s residential and mixed-use developments, he also recognizes the need for infrastructure development within Africa and has pioneered the creation of Petronia City, which will provide a lifestyle for professionals working in Africa’s oil, gas, mining, and finance industries.