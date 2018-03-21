news

As KPMG takes the wheels to steer the affairs of the Ghanaian private bank;uniBank, the accounting firms says it will be changing the account numbers as well as the current internet banking platform.

According to the new administrator,customers existing account numbers will change and a new one with enhanced security features will be generated upon first transaction after 1st July 2018.

Despite the account number changing move, the new administrator says any transaction made with existing account will be recognised and placed to customers accounts.

Aside the account number, KPMG says it is committed to improving the firm's internet banking.

"Our current internet banking platform will change completely with enhanced features, user-friendly interface with a delightful experience".

KPMG was appointed as Official Administrator of uniBank (Ghana) Limited effective 20 March 2018, to assume managerial control of the bank.

The powers, functions and responsibilities of the shareholders, directors and key management are effectively suspended with the appointment of the Official Administrator.

UniBank was founded in 1997 by Kwabena Duffour who later became Finance minister under the Mills administration.

But after 20 years of private management, Kwabena Duffour who is a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana loses control of unibank to his former employers.