Rebeca Akufo-Addo says women occupy 27 percent of Ghana’s cabinet


Politics From Chief of Staff to Chief Justice, women hold key position in my husband’s government - Ghana’s First Lady

  • Published:

Ghana’s First Lady has said from Chief of Staff to Chief Justice, women hold key position in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

(Twitter)

 

  • Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said at least 27 percent of her husband’s federal cabinet are women.

  • The Ghanaian's First Lady noted that her husband, who has been dubbed the ‘Gender Champion’ in Africa has his federal cabinet filled with at least twenty-seven percent of women in Ministerial positions.

The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has bragged about the inclusion of women in her husband’s federal cabinet.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo noted that her husband, who has been dubbed the ‘Gender Champion’ in Africa has his federal cabinet filled with at least twenty-seven percent of women in Ministerial positions.

Women hold key positions such as Chief of Staff, Chief Justice and Secretary to Cabinet. Despite the progress, made we still need increased action to augment the gains made in the efforts towards gender equality.

“Thankfully, under the visionary leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is recognised as a Gender Champion by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Ghana now has twenty-seven percent of women in Ministerial positions,” she said.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia approach politics with style

The Ghanaian first lady stressed the need for men and women to engage in free exchange of ideas in advancing the cause of women in Africa.

“It is essential for men and women in faith, to engage in a free exchange of ideas, on how to advance the cause of women on our continent,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.

On Mother’s Day 2018, Mrs. Akufo-Addo had appealed to mothers to ensure the education of every girl child in the country.

We as mothers must see to it that our children, especially our girls go to school and stay in school. Happy Mothers’ Day to all our remarkable mothers,” she said.

