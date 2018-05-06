Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Chelsea attacking midfielder surprises Ghana’s First Lady


Rebecca Akufo-Addo Chelsea attacking midfielder surprises Ghana’s first lady with a signed jersey

  • Published:

The First Lady, who disclosed this in a tweet, described the gift as “one of the best surprises” she has had so far in the year.

Chelsea attacking midfielder, Eden Hazard, has presented a signed Chelsea jersey to Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

“I believe one of the best surprises I have had so far this year, is receiving a personally signed replica jersey, by one of the world’s best players, Eden Hazard. A Chelsea football player, Belgian international and face of Nike Sports. Thank you so much @hazardeden10,” Mrs Akufo-Addo’s tweet said.

 

Mrs Akufo-Addo is believed to be a fan of the blues.

Hazard is often ranked by coaches, colleagues and commentators, as one of the best players in the world.

He joined French side Lille as a professional in 2007 before joining Chelsea in the English Premier League for a transfer fee of £32 million in 2012.

