Chelsea attacking midfielder surprises Ghana’s First Lady

Chelsea attacking midfielder, Eden Hazard, has presented a signed Chelsea jersey to Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



The First Lady, who disclosed this in a tweet, described the gift as “one of the best surprises” she has had so far in the year.



“I believe one of the best surprises I have had so far this year, is receiving a personally signed replica jersey, by one of the world’s best players, Eden Hazard. A Chelsea football player, Belgian international and face of Nike Sports. Thank you so much @hazardeden10,” Mrs Akufo-Addo’s tweet said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo is believed to be a fan of the blues.



Hazard is often ranked by coaches, colleagues and commentators, as one of the best players in the world.



He joined French side Lille as a professional in 2007 before joining Chelsea in the English Premier League for a transfer fee of £32 million in 2012.