Oghenekaro Etebo makes best 11 players list at 2018 World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Central midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has made the list of the best 11 players at the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Croatia at the opening match in Kaliningrad, Etebo made the list ahead of Luka Modrić, who won the Budweiser Man of the Match.

Though Etebo’s deflection cost Nigeria an own goal in the first half of the match, the Stoke City midfielder came tops with an aggregate of 7.8 out of 10.

The list of the best 11 is coming after the completion of the first batch of 16 World Cup 2018 fixtures in Russia.

Etebo joins Portugal’s attacking midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain forward, Diego Costa on the list as released by SofaScore.com.

Others on the list are Mexico's Central midfielder, Hector Herrera; Attacking midfielder, Hirving Lozano from Mexico; Aleksandr Golovin from Russia; Andreas Granqvist from Sweden; Jose Gimenez from Uruguay; Jesús Gallardo from Mexico; Kieran Trippier from England and Mexican Goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa.