Ghana’s Interim Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe has paid a courtesy call on the King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia in Ghana.

The 23- year old boxer knocked out his Mexican opponent Cesar Juarez in the 5th round of their WBO Interim Super Bantamweight fight in Accra barely a week ago.

This makes him Ghana’s youngest boxing Champion ever.

According to Dogboe's team, the visit was to enable the Ghanaian boxer present the Championship belt he won over his Mexican Opponent, Cesar Juarez to Otumfuo and also seek the King's blessings for his future bouts.

