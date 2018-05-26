Embrace full potential of Africa’s emerging market

news

Founder and Executive Dean of the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) Professor Kwaku Atuahene Gima is urging businesses to put on the cap of creativity to take advantage of the emerging market in Africa.

According to him, emerging markets boost global economies making growth prospects for emerging markets much higher.

He made these statements during the launch of NiBS Executive MBA with Emerging Markets Focus. Research says companies in emerging markets grow faster than those based in developed economies.

Professor Kwaku Atuahene Gima says the programme is being done in affiliation with the SBS Swiss Business School (SBS) Zurich, Switzerland. The Executive MBA program is designed to create a program for aspiring leaders who want to develop bold foresight to embrace the full potentials in emerging markets.

Professor Kwaku Atuahene Gyima has therefore urged businesses to be “committed to acquiring the necessary skills to leverage on the potentials of Ghana’s emerging market”.

Meanwhile, an economist at the Nobel International Business School, Dr Hod Anyigba has expressed dissatisfaction at the underutilization of digital means of running businesses in the country.

According to him, there is the need for businesses to invest in digital strategy in order to compete with global brands.

He is therefore charging businesses to leverage on the numerous benefits that come with digital strategy.