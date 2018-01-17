news

The Ghana Minerals Commission has confirmed that the country has, for the first time, discovered lithium.

The discovery of the new mineral was announced by the Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, Kwaku Addai Antwi Boasiako, in an interview with Joy News.

According to him Ghana can now be considered as one of the countries where lithium can be extracted.

He explained that the discovery was made during a nationwide exploration by the Minerals Commission.

The mineral was discovered in three of Ghana’s upper regions, namely the Volta, Ashanti and Western regions.

“The country can play a leading role in electronic car business if the mineral is discovered in commercial quantity,” Mr. Boasiako said.

He further stated that the Minerals Commission will soon begin comprehensive exploration activities in the identified areas.

According to him, the Commission has already started exploring the commercial value of the mineral ahead of its extraction.

He, however, warned prospective illegal miners and encroachers to stay off the identified lithium fields, while disclosing that the Commission will put up 14 new satellite stations to monitor the discovery sites.

Mr. Boasiako underscored that if authorities do not “block it and give it the prominence it deserves, then we are going to lose it”.

The discovery of lithium in Ghana adds to the many other minerals that the nation is blessed with.

It is also expected to boost the country’s economy, just like gold, bauxite and the other minerals have done over the years.