NPP: Ejisu parliamentary primary holds today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Today, Saturday, April 13, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to conduct its parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency, marking a crucial step in selecting a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

NPP flag
NPP flag

This primary comes in the wake of the untimely passing of the incumbent MP, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024, leaving a vacant seat to be filled.

Nine aspirants vying for the party's nomination in the Ejisu Constituency were given the green light by the vetting committee on April 6, ensuring a competitive field for the party's members to choose from.

These contenders had earlier picked up nomination forms on April 4, following the opening of nominations on April 2, 2024, demonstrating their readiness to represent the party in the constituency.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated April 30, 2024, as the date for the by-election, marking an important milestone in filling the seat left vacant by the late MP.

MP for the constituency, John Kumah, aged 45, passed away leaving his seat vacant after a brief illness, leaving behind a grieving family comprising his wife and six children

