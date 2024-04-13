NPP: Ejisu parliamentary primary holds today

Nine aspirants vying for the party's nomination in the Ejisu Constituency were given the green light by the vetting committee on April 6, ensuring a competitive field for the party's members to choose from.

These contenders had earlier picked up nomination forms on April 4, following the opening of nominations on April 2, 2024, demonstrating their readiness to represent the party in the constituency.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has slated April 30, 2024, as the date for the by-election, marking an important milestone in filling the seat left vacant by the late MP.

