Dispelling the rumors, the Ministry clarified that there has been no suspension of supply and emphasized the continued commitment of the Global Fund to Ghana's health sector.
MoH refutes claims of Global Fund suspension
Amidst circulating reports suggesting a suspension of health commodity shipments to Ghana by the Global Fund, the Ministry of Health has vehemently denied such claims.
In a statement issued on Friday, April 12, the Ministry asserted, "We hereby wish to state categorically and emphatically that the Global Fund has neither suspended nor intends to suspend any shipments of medicines and other health commodities to Ghana."
Addressing concerns over delays in clearing previously donated items at Tema Port, the Ministry assured the public that the Global Fund remains dedicated to fulfilling its obligations. It further highlighted that an itinerary has been received for the delivery of health commodities in 2024, with the first consignment arriving on April 12, 2024.
"The commitment of the Government, through the Ministry of Health and its development partners, to meet the health needs of all people living in Ghana continues to be our collective top priority," the Ministry reiterated.
On April 12, the Ministry reported the receipt of 14 out of 182 containers at Tema Port, containing essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments, donated by the Global Fund.
This reaffirmed the ongoing collaboration between the Global Fund and Ghana's health sector in ensuring access to vital medical supplies for the country's population.
