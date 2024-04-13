MoH refutes claims of Global Fund suspension

In a statement issued on Friday, April 12, the Ministry asserted, "We hereby wish to state categorically and emphatically that the Global Fund has neither suspended nor intends to suspend any shipments of medicines and other health commodities to Ghana."

Addressing concerns over delays in clearing previously donated items at Tema Port, the Ministry assured the public that the Global Fund remains dedicated to fulfilling its obligations. It further highlighted that an itinerary has been received for the delivery of health commodities in 2024, with the first consignment arriving on April 12, 2024.

"The commitment of the Government, through the Ministry of Health and its development partners, to meet the health needs of all people living in Ghana continues to be our collective top priority," the Ministry reiterated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

On April 12, the Ministry reported the receipt of 14 out of 182 containers at Tema Port, containing essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments, donated by the Global Fund.