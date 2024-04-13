ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

MoH refutes claims of Global Fund suspension

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Amidst circulating reports suggesting a suspension of health commodity shipments to Ghana by the Global Fund, the Ministry of Health has vehemently denied such claims.

Global-Fund
Global-Fund

Dispelling the rumors, the Ministry clarified that there has been no suspension of supply and emphasized the continued commitment of the Global Fund to Ghana's health sector.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Friday, April 12, the Ministry asserted, "We hereby wish to state categorically and emphatically that the Global Fund has neither suspended nor intends to suspend any shipments of medicines and other health commodities to Ghana."

Addressing concerns over delays in clearing previously donated items at Tema Port, the Ministry assured the public that the Global Fund remains dedicated to fulfilling its obligations. It further highlighted that an itinerary has been received for the delivery of health commodities in 2024, with the first consignment arriving on April 12, 2024.

"The commitment of the Government, through the Ministry of Health and its development partners, to meet the health needs of all people living in Ghana continues to be our collective top priority," the Ministry reiterated.

ADVERTISEMENT
MoH
MoH Pulse Ghana

On April 12, the Ministry reported the receipt of 14 out of 182 containers at Tema Port, containing essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments, donated by the Global Fund.

This reaffirmed the ongoing collaboration between the Global Fund and Ghana's health sector in ensuring access to vital medical supplies for the country's population.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PRESEC

Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

Murder

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing

Sharaf Mahama Foundation ‘Iftar’

Sharaf Mahama Foundation supports Ramadan ‘Iftar’ at Okaikwei Central