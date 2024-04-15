Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on Dampare

This recognition, celebrates Dr. Akuffo Dampare's exceptional leadership in maintaining peace and security throughout the country since assuming the role of Inspector-General of Police.

In a keynote address titled "Creating Hope During the 2024 Elections and Beyond: Activities of the Ghana Police Service” the IGP shared with the audience, various initiatives he, and the current Police leadership, have taken to build hope and confidence among the public.

He cited among other initiatives, increased Police visibility, scaled up intelligence gathering and the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative as some of the ways the Police have adopted to build hope among the citizenry.

He also urged the public to help build hope among personnel of the Police by encouraging them when they do right and constructively criticizing them when they are in the wrong.

“The actions of the Police, creators of hope, will endure only when we are motivated. First, we can be motivating ourselves by our inner God-feeling that irrespective of what anyone says or does we will continue giving hope, then encouragement of the recipient of the hope, the Public, who are the beneficiaries of that hope will also create hope for the people giving the hope. So the actions of the creators and recipients of hope reinforces each other in the hope process,” the IGP illustrated.