What you know about new WhatsApp for small businesses

The instant messaging tech company, Whatsapp, has launched a new product- Whatsapp Business, to help small businesses connect their customers in real time.

According to the company, the purpose of the new product is to make it easier for businesses to respond to customers, and create a effective online presence for small businesses across the globe.

“People all around the world use WhatsApp to connect with small businesses they care about — from online clothing companies in India to auto parts stores in Brazil. But WhatsApp was built for people and we want to improve the business experience,” the company said in a blogpost.

“So today we're launching WhatsApp Business — a free-to-download Android app for small businesses. Our new app will make it easier for companies to connect with customers, and more convenient for our 1.3 billion users to chat with businesses that matter to them.”

About Whatsapp Business

The new product is a free-to-download Android app. Also, it allows business operators to separate their personal contact from the business contact.

In addition, the app provides an opportunity for business operators to set up a virtual customer care service. As a result, facilitating quick response to customers' enquiries.

More so, the app provides users with away messages when the business or operator is busy. Messaging metric reviews are also provided to monitor the number of the company's messages that are read by customers.

How to get the app

For current users of Whatsapp, there’s no need for download of the business version as it will be included in an update. However, they will be required to separate personal from business contacts. This allows the user to know whether a message is for personal or business purpose.

“People can continue using WhatsApp as usual — there's no need to download anything new."

The new app is currently available for download in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Mexico and Indonesia.

For Africa and the rest of the world, it will be rolled out on Monday, January 22.