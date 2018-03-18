Home > Communities > Student >

Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports


Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports

The university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, debunked the claims during its 20th matriculation ceremony.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Central University has dismissed claims that it is on a verge of collapsing following the sacking of 67 staff and the possibility of dismissing some 200 workers in the coming months.

The university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, debunked the claims during its 20th matriculation ceremony.

“Recent news making the rounds in the media that the University is on the verge of collapse and about to lay off more of its staff is an untruth being peddled by some individuals for their own hidden agenda,” he said.

 "The University was doing well, and with the help of the Central Gospel Church International (CGCI), is about to start the construction of the University Hospital as well as its City Campus at Teshie,” he stressed.

The university early this month fired 67 staff from various departments at Mataheko and Miotso campuses.

The staff staff were reported to be fired through text messages and given three-days to vacate their positions.

Mr. Emil Afenyo, registrar of the university, in a voice recording, while addressing the 67 affected persons following claims by management it is implementing a staff rationalization exercise to reduce the wage bill, he is heard talking about the poor finances of the institution.

He said in the audio that "In that document, the mandate they have given us is to reduce the staff cost by 40%. We have approximately 500 staff. So if you’re going to reduce the cost by 40%, you can imagine the number of staff that must be laid off."

"What we did over the last year was to try to negotiate it as much as possible to see if we could reassign people with the hope that the university numbers would expand then it will not be necessary for people to be laid off. So you see that last year twice we did quite a major set of the reassignments. It has helped only to an extent. As I am speaking our staff cost is still 2.7 million cedis and for the past 10 months, we have been running only on overdrafts.

READ ALSO: Shots reportedly fired at US university, suspect at large

"So meeting with the council (University Council) again in December they made it clear that whatever leeway we’ve been asking for we can’t have it, we need to finish up on this matter. So a committee was set up to review how we would approach the matter. And the bottom line is that you are among probably the 2nd or 3rd batch of people who the university is going to let go off. It is not over. All drivers will ultimately be gone because that’s the position of the operational document," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Richard Appiah Akoto: Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore
Examination Malpractices: WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating
In Eastern Region: This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely
Richard Akoto Appiah: Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru: Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS
#GirlPower: Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017

Recommended Videos

Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
3 Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in...bullet
4 Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to...bullet
5 Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to...bullet
6 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
7 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana...bullet
8 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet
9 National Science and Maths Quiz List of schools that...bullet
10 Photos This teacher’s dedication in teaching ICT is...bullet

Related Articles

Inequitable Over 200 Central University workers to be sacked
Ghana School of Law Students may not be admitted into Law School in 2018
Katanga and Unity Halls KNUST confirms decision to convert male halls to mixed halls
Inequitable Over 60 Central University workers fired through text messages
Young Inventor Young Sir Nunoo is an inventor of an answer detector - you should know him
In Ashanti Region Fire guts Agogo State College; 46 students displaced
Education University of Mines and Technology renamed after UGCC's George Grant
Ghana Education Service Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO
In Northern Region Damongo SHS student dies from meningitis
In Central Region Female students allege their teachers harass them for sex

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
5 Invasion Surveying and Mapping students fight land guardsbullet
6 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment
President of University of Ghana French Club
Compulsory Language SHS students urged to study French seriously
International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary