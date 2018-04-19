Police arrest more fake WASSCE candidates

news

The police in Tamale in the Northern Region have arrested 3 suspects for impersonating candidates of the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 3 suspects arrested include a minor.

The 3 were arrested at the West African Examination Council’s Hall, on Monday, April 19, during the core mathematics paper II session, at midday.

According to police, suspects Tanko Baba, 17, former student of Ghana Libya Senior High School, and Zakaria Abdul Rauf 24, former student of Tamale Senior High School , were picked up while writing the exams on behalf of Alhassan Abdul Karim and Yusif Alhassan, both students of Institute of Business Studies (BCI), a private institution in the regional capital.

READ ALSO: Arrested students freed

The suspects are currently in custody but one, Yusif Alhassan currently on the run.

This comes after the Oda police in the Eastern region arrested 13 suspects for impersonation in the ongoing WAEC examinations on Wednesday.

The 10 suspects allegedly wrote the exams for some candidates of PLACID International School in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, 3 others from a private second cycle institution, Star International School, were also arrested for the same offense.

“The university students are ten. They came from the universities across the length and breadth of the country, the most prominent ones. We have UCC, Legon, University of Science and Technology and the University of Professional Studies. Three other students who came from Star International School were also arrested. So in all, we have 13 students, ten of them university students and three others.”

“So as we speak now, all the 13 students are in our custody. We are processing them for court for a charge of impersonation so that the court will deal with them,” ASP Tetteh added.

READ ALSO: BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after alleged ‘gang rape’

Those arrested are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20, level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, a former student of University of Ghana, Nyamekye Patience, 19, Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20, Darko Kelvin,18, and Annor Darkwah Prince, 22 all SHS 3 Students of First Star International School, Accra.