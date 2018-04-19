Home > Communities > Student >

Police arrest more fake WASSCE candidates


In Tamale Police arrest more fake WASSCE candidates

The 3 were arrested at the West African Examination Council’s Hall, on Monday, April 19, during the core mathematics paper II session, at midday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Tamale in the Northern Region have arrested 3 suspects for impersonating candidates of the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 3 suspects arrested include a minor.

The 3 were arrested at the West African Examination Council’s Hall, on Monday, April 19, during the core mathematics paper II session, at midday.

According to police, suspects Tanko Baba, 17, former student of Ghana Libya Senior High School, and Zakaria Abdul Rauf 24, former student of Tamale Senior High School , were picked up while writing the exams on behalf of Alhassan Abdul Karim and Yusif Alhassan, both students of Institute of Business Studies (BCI), a private institution in the regional capital.

READ ALSO: Arrested students freed

The suspects are currently in custody but one, Yusif Alhassan currently on the run.

This comes after the Oda police in the Eastern region arrested 13 suspects for impersonation in the ongoing WAEC examinations on Wednesday.

The 10 suspects allegedly wrote the exams for some candidates of PLACID International School in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, 3 others from a private second cycle institution, Star International School, were also arrested for the same offense.

“The university students are ten. They came from the universities across the length and breadth of the country, the most prominent ones. We have UCC, Legon, University of Science and Technology and the University of Professional Studies. Three other students who came from Star International School were also arrested. So in all, we have 13 students, ten of them university students and three others.”

“So as we speak now, all the 13 students are in our custody. We are processing them for court for a charge of impersonation so that the court will deal with them,” ASP Tetteh added.

READ ALSO: BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after alleged ‘gang rape’

Those arrested are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20, level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, a former student of University of Ghana, Nyamekye Patience, 19, Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20, Darko Kelvin,18, and Annor Darkwah Prince, 22 all SHS 3 Students of First Star International School, Accra.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

WASSCE 2018: Police arrest 10 university students, others for writing WASSCE for candidates WASSCE 2018 Police arrest 10 university students, others for writing WASSCE for candidates
Commonwealth-Katanga Clash: Arrested students freed Commonwealth-Katanga Clash Arrested students freed
Gang-Rape: BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after alleged ‘gang rape’ Gang-Rape BECE candidate referred to Komfo Anokye after alleged ‘gang rape’
2018 Common Entrance: NECO records high enrollment, gives consideration to special candidates 2018 Common Entrance NECO records high enrollment, gives consideration to special candidates
In Ashanti Region: BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys In Ashanti Region BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boys
Retirement: Leave office if you’ve attained retirement age - GES tells retired staff Retirement Leave office if you’ve attained retirement age - GES tells retired staff

Recommended Videos

Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 WASSCE 2018 Police arrest 10 university students, others for writing...bullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 In Ashanti Region BECE candidate allegedly ‘gang-raped’ by 5 boysbullet
4 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
5 #GirlPower 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale...bullet
6 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
7 2018 WASSCE 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018bullet
8 Commonwealth-Katanga Clash Arrested students freedbullet
9 #GirlPower 2 female UMAT students develop...bullet
10 WASSCE 2018 Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
5 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
6 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Wa Poly Impasse POTAG Chair, 3 others invited by CID over assault
Samuel Mensah gained admission to 8 top universities in the United States
Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities
Wa Poly Issues Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns