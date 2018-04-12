news

Renowned CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour had an advice for Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong after she interviewed her on for an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

After the interview which has won Moesha some admiration and equally given some critiques, Amanpour tells her to raise a free and independent daughter when she has one.

In a video posted by Moesha on her Instagram page, Amanpour said “When you have your own daughter good luck. She should be free and independent. She will be proud to have you as a mother.”

READ ALSO: Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent

Moesha disclosed that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

"When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money."

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can't make enough money as a woman here,” she added.

In return, Moesha Boduong revealed she has to stay faithful, give the man sex and take care of his needs. And she can’t say no to sex when the man demands.