Ebony to be laid to rest today


RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today

The Dancehall artistes will be laid to rest today[ March 24, 2018] after a burial service at the forecourt of the state house.

She was a nonconformist who took the music industry by storm with hit songs after hit songs.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony, was loved and severely bashed at the same time owing to her provocative dressing.

But her death, through an accident, which was widely prophesied, shocked the nation.

She had gone to visit her mom in the Brong Ahafo Region when she had a motor accident. She died along with two of her Friends, Franky Kuri and a military officer Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee.

Yesterday, a memorial concert was held to raise funds to build a library in her memory by her management led by Bullet.

A host of artistes graced the event to pay their last respect to her.

Her burial was originally scheduled for March 17 but was postponed due to confusion over venue for her burial service.

