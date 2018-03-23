Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths

news

Some traders in Accra have been delighted by the booming sale of the cloths to be used for the funeral and thanksgiving service of the late Ebony Reigns.

Two different cloths have been launched by the family and management of the late songstress as they prepare for her final burial rites.

The clothes which are named after her songs. ‘Maame Hwe’ comes in two different types while ‘Aseda’ is black and white.

Family, friends, fans and loved ones who will attend the funeral and thanksgiving service of the late singer are expected to be in the official cloths for the occasion.

And it appears textile traders are enjoying a ‘cocoa season’ as both cloths have had huge patronage since they were released.

Sone sellers of the cloths have indicated that sales of the prints are really booming on the market.

In an interview with Zylofon Media, one of the traders said she has been making huge profits from the buying and selling of Ebony’s funeral and thanksgiving cloths.

According to her, she purchases the material for GHc200 from the producers and resells it for GHc220, making a profit of GHc20.

The late Ebony Reigns lost her life following a fatal car crash on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway back in February.

The dancehall sensation was just a week away from turning 21 when she died in the gory accident.

Her funeral service will be held on March 24 at the Black Star Square, whiles her thanksgiving service is scheduled for the day after.