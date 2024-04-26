Check out a brand's response to Serwaa Amihere's apology following leaked video

Pulse Ghana

In a statement released on their social media platforms, Top Choco reaffirmed their commitment to their partnership with Serwaa. The brand acknowledged Serwaa’s apology and expressed their dedication to moving forward together.

"We acknowledge and accept your apology and are dedicated to continuing our partnership, moving forward together. ❤️💡. #tastetopchoco #serwaaamihere"

Amihere in her statement shed light on the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video, revealing that it dates back to five years ago.

“On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

“The video (which was made 5 years ago has severely embarrassed me, my family, and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment.