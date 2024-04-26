ADVERTISEMENT
Check out a brand's response to Serwaa Amihere's apology following leaked video

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghana's renowned chocolate brand, Top Choco, has responded to Serwaa Amihere's public apology following the recent leak of an intimate video involving the popular broadcast journalist and news presenter.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa, who represents several brands, took responsibility and expressed regret for the incident.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

In a statement released on their social media platforms, Top Choco reaffirmed their commitment to their partnership with Serwaa. The brand acknowledged Serwaa’s apology and expressed their dedication to moving forward together.

"We acknowledge and accept your apology and are dedicated to continuing our partnership, moving forward together. ❤️💡. #tastetopchoco #serwaaamihere"

Amihere in her statement shed light on the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video, revealing that it dates back to five years ago.

“On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

“The video (which was made 5 years ago has severely embarrassed me, my family, and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment.

“Additionally, the video has been a source of frustration to all who have been my support, inspiration, and encouragement throughout my journey in the media,” part of her statement said.

Gideon Nicholas Day

