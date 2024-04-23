Top 5 world's richest comedic geniuses

1.Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld is an undisputed actor, comedian, and producer. He is one of the richest comic actors in the world, with a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes. He is best known for creating and starring in the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," which aired from 1989 to 1998. The show, often referred to as the "Show About Nothing," became a cultural sensation and is still loved by many. Jerry's humour and energetic stand-up performances have made him one of the most successful comedians of all time.

2.Byron Allen

Byron Allen is an American comedian and television producer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He started his career in comedy at the age of 14 by pitching jokes to comedians before later appearing on screens. Through his great and exceptional performances, he now has a net worth of $735 million, according to Bloomberg estimates. He is the founder of Allen Media Group.

3.Matt Stone

Matt is another interesting comedian, actor, and animator. He has been in the comedy industry for years. He is best known as the co-creator of the animated sitcom "South Park" alongside Trey Parker. His net worth is $700 million.

4.Trey Parker

Trey Parker is an American comedian, animator, and actor. He's best known for co-creating the animated TV series "South Park" with Matt Stone. Through his hard work and consistency, he has been involved in other projects, including the Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon." He's also a screenwriter, musician, voice actor, and film director. Trey has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5.Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is one of the most outstanding and successful comedians and actors in the world. He is a notable person recognized for his stellar performances. Kevin Hart was born on July 6, 1979, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Kevin Hart has a net worth of $450 million, according to Parade. He has featured in many interesting and entertaining movies such as "Ride Along," "Central Intelligence," "Undeclared," "Laugh at My Pain," and many others.